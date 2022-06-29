Longview man arrested after 1 injured in shooting
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested following a Monday evening shooting.
According to a social media post by the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Franklin Drive in response to reports of a shooting that had occurred around 7:47 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were met by Gawaine Mitchell, 45, of Longview. Mitchell is suspected of shooting a male subject who had been transported to a local hospital via private vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.
Mitchell was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.