Longview man arrested after 1 injured in shooting

Gawaine Mitchell
Gawaine Mitchell(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested following a Monday evening shooting.

According to a social media post by the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Franklin Drive in response to reports of a shooting that had occurred around 7:47 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were met by Gawaine Mitchell, 45, of Longview. Mitchell is suspected of shooting a male subject who had been transported to a local hospital via private vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

Mitchell was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

