Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats

Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)(Harrison County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly came onto his property and started making threats Tuesday.

Jerry Darrell Guilliams, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal trespass. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

“Today’s law enforcement has enough stress while on duty,” Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher said in the press release. “To have it continue at home is repulsive.”

According to a press release, HCSO Dispatch was notified that an off-duty investigator had been involved in a fight after he was attacked by Guilliams. For the safety of the HCSO investigator and his family, the press release did not give the address.

“HCSO Patrol responded to the location, finding the HCSO Investigator had successfully handcuffed Guilliams after a physical altercation,” the press release stated. “The investigation revealed Guilliams, unwarranted, walked onto the Investigator’s property demanding to speak with the Investigator by name.”

Guilliams allegedly started making verbal threats to the investigator and became belligerent.

After the HCSO investigator told Guilliams to leave the property several times, the man refused to do so, the press release stated.

When the investigator tried to take Guilliams into custody, Guilliams allegedly attacked him. The investigator was forced to use force to restrain Guilliams, the press release stated. Once he had Guilliams in handcuffs, he waited for an HCSO patrol unit to arrive.

“The investigator has had multiple law enforcement interactions with Guilliams, but all have been non-violent,” the press release stated. “The investigation is ongoing as to why this incident occurred, or what provoked Guilliams to target law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers
Coffee City is at risk of closing down city operations
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations
Raul Torres
Harrison County sheriff, manhunt witness detail kidnapping suspect’s arrest
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership

Latest News

Elvis collection
As movie heads to theaters, Longview woman shares Elvis collection
WEBXTRA: As movie heads to theaters, Longview woman shares Elvis collection
WEBXTRA: As movie heads to theaters, Longview woman shares Elvis collection
Wood County Unity Mural
‘Wood County Unity Mural Project’ kicks off Monday, young artists give back to community
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Burn bans issued in 14 East Texas counties