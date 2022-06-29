Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly came onto his property and started making threats Tuesday.

Jerry Darrell Guilliams, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal trespass. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

“Today’s law enforcement has enough stress while on duty,” Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher said in the press release. “To have it continue at home is repulsive.”

According to a press release, HCSO Dispatch was notified that an off-duty investigator had been involved in a fight after he was attacked by Guilliams. For the safety of the HCSO investigator and his family, the press release did not give the address.

“HCSO Patrol responded to the location, finding the HCSO Investigator had successfully handcuffed Guilliams after a physical altercation,” the press release stated. “The investigation revealed Guilliams, unwarranted, walked onto the Investigator’s property demanding to speak with the Investigator by name.”

Guilliams allegedly started making verbal threats to the investigator and became belligerent.

After the HCSO investigator told Guilliams to leave the property several times, the man refused to do so, the press release stated.

When the investigator tried to take Guilliams into custody, Guilliams allegedly attacked him. The investigator was forced to use force to restrain Guilliams, the press release stated. Once he had Guilliams in handcuffs, he waited for an HCSO patrol unit to arrive.

“The investigator has had multiple law enforcement interactions with Guilliams, but all have been non-violent,” the press release stated. “The investigation is ongoing as to why this incident occurred, or what provoked Guilliams to target law enforcement.”

