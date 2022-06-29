Former ‘Jacks on the move: Harris to NBA Summer League, Kensmil to France
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two former SFA Lumberjack basketball players are heading to their next spots with professional teams.
Kevon Harris, the program’s all-time leading scorer in the Division I era, has been given a spot on the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League roster. Harris, a member of the 905 Raptors of the GLeague averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Recent SFA graduate Gavin Kensmil is heading overseas to France to play for Aix-Maurienne that plays in the LNB Pro B league. The native of Paramaribo, Suriname has a unique basketball journey. It started by playing in high school aged basketball in Spain before heading to Iona for college. After a year, Kensmil went to Navarro Junior College and then ended up with the Lumberjacks for three seasons. Kensmil earned First-Team All-WAC honors in his final season with SFA.
