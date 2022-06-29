Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former ‘Jacks on the move: Harris to NBA Summer League, Kensmil to France

Gavin Kensmil attempts a free throw at the WAC tournament against ACU (SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two former SFA Lumberjack basketball players are heading to their next spots with professional teams.

Kevon Harris, the program’s all-time leading scorer in the Division I era, has been given a spot on the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League roster. Harris, a member of the 905 Raptors of the GLeague averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Recent SFA graduate Gavin Kensmil is heading overseas to France to play for Aix-Maurienne that plays in the LNB Pro B league. The native of Paramaribo, Suriname has a unique basketball journey. It started by playing in high school aged basketball in Spain before heading to Iona for college. After a year, Kensmil went to Navarro Junior College and then ended up with the Lumberjacks for three seasons. Kensmil earned First-Team All-WAC honors in his final season with SFA.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

