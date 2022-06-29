Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies continue for the rest of the day today. Very far southern counties are experiencing a few isolated showers that are the outer bands of the tropical disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This area of low pressure will drift toward the southern Texas coast and then move inland and farther north. This will increase chances for rain for Deep East Texas starting tomorrow and for the rest of East Texas Friday and Saturday. Expect temperatures to stay in the lower to mid 90s through the weekend, but those areas that see a heavy downpour, will see a brief break in the heat. Rain chances become slim to none next week with temperatures warming back up quickly into the upper 90s.

