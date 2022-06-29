Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas truck driver recognized for helping fellow trucker during medical emergency

Shawna Lewis
Shawna Lewis((Source: Truckload Carriers Association))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas truck driver has been recognized for stopping to help a fellow truck driver during a medical emergency.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver Shawna Lewis from Gun Barrel City, TX, a Highway Angel for stopping to care for the truck driver experiencing the emergency. A press release said Lewis works for Artur Express in Hazelwood, MO.

On May 8, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Lewis was driving on Interstate 20 in Ruston, LA. She heard via a CB radio that another trucker had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road up ahead, and truckers were suggesting there was a medical emergency.

According to the press release, Lewis has some medical training and had already stopped to help two other motorists in distress during her three-year trucking career, so she stopped to see if she could help.

“It didn’t appear to me to be a seizure,” Lewis said. “He had a strong pulse, CPR didn’t appear to be necessary.”

Lewis said the driver wasn’t able to speak and was sweating profusely. She called 911, kept him still, talked to him, and tried to find out his name. She wanted to comfort him in what had to be a frightening experience.

“The only thing I knew was to check his vitals and look for medication,” she said. Emergency responders arrived within 10 minutes or so, she said and she left the scene, never knowing what the problem was with the trucker.

Lewis’ father was a trucker, her son is a trucker, and she said it is a childhood dream for her to drive a truck. Stopping to help someone in need comes naturally to her, she said.

“Sometimes we even put ourselves in a dangerous situation,” Lewis said. “It’s just what you do.”

According to the press release, since the program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,300 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage displayed while on the job.

