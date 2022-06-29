Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big 12 picks Brett Yormark as next commissioner

From left, Brooklyn Nets' Markel Brown, Thaddeus Young, CEO Brett Earmark and Atkinson's wife Laura Atkinson and her son Anthony Atkinson, 8, listen as Kenny Atkinson (not shown) speaks after he was introduced as the Nets' new head coach at the Nets' Brooklyn training center, Monday, May 16, 2016, in New York. Atkinson is a former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - Brett Yormark has been named the Big 12 Conference’s fifth Commissioner, as announced Wednesday by the league’s Board of Directors. Yormark succeeds Bob Bowlsby, who announced in April he was stepping away from the Commissioner’s chair after a decade with the Big 12.

Yormark joins the Big 12 from Roc Nation, where he served as chief operating officer and co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, the commercial side of the business.

Yormark, a graduate of Indiana University, began his sports career in 1988, working in the ticket office for the New Jersey Nets and ultimately reaching the pinnacle of the industry when he was named CEO.

From 2005-19, as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, he oversaw their move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, building the first new arena in New York City in 60 years and re-launching the Nets organization and brand in Brooklyn.

Prior to joining the Nets, Yormark served as vice president of corporate sponsorships for NASCAR, where he oversaw a $750 million partnership agreement, the largest in history at that time, that gave Nextel Communications the naming rights to its premier racing series.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

