Arp hires defensive coordinator who will also coach golf

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - When Arp’s new defensive coordinator joined the staff, it was a reunion of sorts between him and Head Football Coach Wes Schminkey.

Coach Brian Dunn explains how far they go back.

“I’ve known Coach Schminkey a long time. We coached at Chapel Hill together way back in the day, he gave, had the opportunity to come over here so I jumped at it. Worked with him and Coach Langley and a couple of other coaches that I’ve worked with before.”

“I’ve known him since we work together in 2008 at Chapel Hill. Then we came back also, my four years out of Henderson we were both there together. So we’re very familiar, met with each other so soon as I got the head job right here, he was one of the first guys I called.”

Brian Dunn when not coaching football will coach golf, to some perhaps an odd coaching combo.

Dunn’s accustomed to wearing two major hats, explaining his son is pretty good at golf.

“I have a been a head golf coach for about eight years, it’s been a little bit I was the assistant coach at Corsicana also. So, and I’ve been around it, My son was a golfer at Whitehouse. So, I’ve been around the golf the junior program for quite some time now.”

Dunn’s responsibilities in both sports is making sure the players and golfers give their max. He sums it up this way.

“Any sport you play you have to have a focus, you have to have a goal and a focus and a work ethic. All that carries out from sport to sport no matter what you’re doing.”

