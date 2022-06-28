Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Suspicious’ fire destroys 2 Newton County homes

Source: Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A “suspicious” fire in Newton County destroyed two houses late Monday night, according to a post on the Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

Newton VFD firefighters respond to a structure fire that had spread to another structure at about 10:09 Monday. The first house was located at 411 Burnham Street.

The Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid in battling the fires.

According to the Facebook post, three adults and two children had been living in the homes.

Both structures were a “total loss.”

“Fire has been deemed suspicious and reported to authorities,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

