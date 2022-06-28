Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Planned power outage scheduled for Mineola area

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Co-op announced a planned power outage scheduled for Wednesday.

The outage is planned for the area east of Mineola in the Hoard region lasting three to five hours beginning at approximately 7 a.m.

The Wood County Electric Co-op recommends turning off major appliances before the outage, having portable chargers, batteries, bottled water, and having a backup plan if you use medical devices reliant on electricity.

You can find more information here.

