Planned power outage scheduled for Mineola area

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Co-op announced a planned power outage scheduled for Wednesday.

The outage is planned for the area east of Mineola in the Hoard region lasting three to five hours beginning at approximately 7 a.m.

The Wood County Electric Co-op recommends turning off major appliances before the outage, having portable chargers, batteries, bottled water, and having a backup plan if you use medical devices reliant on electricity.

