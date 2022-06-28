Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Camp County dies

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Camp County.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office reports Tony Daniel Gross, 39, was walking along U.S. Highway 271 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle turning onto County Road 4114.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Camp County EMS responded.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene.

