Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Camp County dies

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Camp County.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office reports Tony Daniel Gross, 39, was walking along U.S. Highway 271 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle turning onto County Road 4114.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Camp County EMS responded.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.