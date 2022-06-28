Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed on CR 4114 in Pittsburg Monday night

Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck with a vehicle Monday night.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Greggory Williams, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along CR 4114. That is off of Hwy 271, in the vicinity of UT Health Pittsburg. Williams said he did not yet know the type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

DPS is still at the scene as of 10:45 p.m. Monday. More information will be forthcoming.

