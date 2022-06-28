Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple Smith County fire departments battling grass fire near Lindale

Multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a grass fire in the Lindale area.(Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a grass fire in the Lindale area.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the 911 call about the fire came in at about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said there was a fire in a field at 292 County Road 326.

Brooks said the Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched out to the fire. Other fire departments have been called in to assist.

Bulldozers have been brought in to create a fire break.

KLTV News has a reporter at the scene of the fire.

Multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a grass fire in the Lindale area. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

