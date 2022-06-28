Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is preparing to take a closer look at last month’s fatal shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas.

According to a Justice Department spokesperson, the “critical incident review team” will start its first on-site visit to Robb Elementary School this week.

Officials will conduct interviews, investigate documents and collect other relevant information.

They said the goal is to create a full understanding of what led to the May 24 incident that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers as police officers waited for more than an hour to enter the classroom.

The Justice Department performed similar reviews after the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino and the Pulse nightclub the following year.

The Texas Public Safety Director says there's "compelling evidence" that the law enforcement response to the massacre was a failure. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says suspect in armed robbery is in custody

Latest News

Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping
Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
WEBXTRA: Woman witnesses Harrison County manhunt for kidnapping suspect
WEBXTRA: Woman witnesses Harrison County manhunt for kidnapping suspect
There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up....
Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 committee hosts another hearing on their investigation