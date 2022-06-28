‘Jacks developing new habits heading into 2022-23 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin basketball team is not taking it easy during the summer practice window.

For head coach Kyle Keller it is not about getting through the practices before the fall but getting better.

“We are not trying to get through anything,” Keller said. “We are trying to get better at an intense rate. At a championship rate.”

SFA finished last season 22-10, ending the regular season on a 10-game winning streak and securing a spot in a three-way tie for the WAC regular season title. The team then stumbled and lost to Abilene Christian in the first round of the WAC tournament in Las Vegas and to UNC-Ashville in the first round of the CBI Tournament.

“Our last year habits failed us so we are trying to develop new habits,” Jaylin Jackson-Posey said.

SFA will feature a mix of returning role players, new transfer players and a solo leader, as of now, in Roti Ware. Ware’s season ended mid December last season with an ACL injury. Ware is back after the medical redshirt.

“He has been here so long, we call him ‘ploach’, Keller said. “He is a player coach. We just call him ploach.”

It is still early in the process but Keller is starting to see some of the transfers stepping in to their new roles on the team. Roles that should help with returning players like Dayday Hall, Nigel Hawkins Derrick Tezeno, Latrell Jossell and Jackson-Posey.

“I think all of our guys are good,” Keller said. “no one has really separated. Montavious Murphy is a guy that everyone wants to talk about as a transfer out of K-State and had a great freshman year. Robbie Armbrester is a transfer out of Houston and really athletic then you have Jalil Bearbrun, a division II player. He has lost 15 pounds since he has been here. He needs to lose another 20 and I think he can be really good for us. All of those are front court players. The back court with Kyle Hayman and AJ Cajuste are two guys that can do a lot for us.”

SFA players know expectations are high with the program and they are ready to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

it has been too long,” Nana Antwi-Boasiako said. “We had COVID and we had the ban. I think it is time that we take the next step and get back to where we belong.”

SFA will start the new season the first week of November. they also have a trip planned to the Northern Classic in Montreal, Quebec Canada during the Thanksgiving break.

