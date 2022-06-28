Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities have released the identity of a man accused of attempting to kidnap a Hallsville woman.

At a Tuesday morning press conference, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher announced that a Raul Torres, 27, had been arrested after an extended manhunt in the Hallsville area. Torres is accused of approaching a woman on her residential property in Hallsville, pointing a shotgun at her and then attempting to force her inside a barn. However, Fletcher said the woman was able to escape capture before running inside her house to call 911. Harrison County deputies and Hallsville police officers responded to the call.

After setting up a perimeter around the barn and property, it was made known that Torres had fled the immediate area, having been spotted running on nearby railroad tracks by a Union Pacific Railroad employee. Fletcher said Union Pacific management was contacted and trains in the area were stopped to ensure Torres would not try and escape by hopping on a train.

The pursuit of Torres continued for several hours, eventually leading into the woods. Two K9 units were deployed for this portion of the pursuit, one of which was instrumental in the capture of Torres. Fletcher said Torres was eventually confronted by an officer with whom he had a brief standoff before laying down his shotgun and surrendering.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a peace officer. It was also made known that Torres had previously been arrested and detained on charges of entering the country without inspection. Fletcher said Torres had previously been deported in 2019 but had been back in the United States for about three months prior to his arrest on Monday. Torres’ shotgun, Fletcher said, was obtained from a burglary that occurred earlier Monday in Longview.

Fletcher said the incident remains under investigation and more information will be released in the future, particularly related to Torres’ intentions, which were not to rob the victim as was previously suspected and reported.

