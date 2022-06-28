Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from the hospital

Eleven officers -- including Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo -- were inside Robb Elementary within three minutes of a gunman entering on May 24, a law enforcement source close to the investigation tells CNN.(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde Elementary School was released from the hospital.

Celia Sally Gonzalez, 66 years of age was shot in the face inside her home by her grandson Salvador Ramos before he opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24.

Gonzalez was able to call for help and was flown to San Antonio’s University Hospital.

The spokesperson said another victim, a 10-year-old girl, has been upgraded to good condition, which typically means the patient is stable and that recovery is progressing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

