FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI continues to work with Clovis Police to catch the “Man in Brown Bandit” after a second bank robbery in Clovis.

The suspected robber first targeted WaFd Bank in Clovis on June 17. The man robbed the US Bank in Clovis ten days later on June 27. The two banks are within the same block on Prince Street.

Man in Brown Bandit (in blue) (Clovis Police Department)

The bandit entered the US Bank at about 12:33 p.m., this time in a blue shirt. He approached the tellers of the bank and demanded money, according to the FBI report. The tellers gave the robber the money and he left the bank. He was last seen driving eastbound in a black midsize to compact SUV.

The “Man in Brown Bandit’s description is as follows:

Sex: Male

Race: Light complexion

Height: 5′8″ to 6′

Clothing: Tan Dallas Cowboy baseball cap with a blue bill, black eyeglasses, blue surgical mask, long-sleeve blue shirt, faded blue jeans, black shoes. He carried a light-colored bag.

Other: Tattoos on the left and right side of his neck.

The FBI is offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Man in Brown Bandit,” according to the FBI report.

Anyone with information about these robberies can contact various authorities working on the case:

FBI at (505) 889-1300

Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921

Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

If convicted on bank robbery charges, one could find themselves in prison for up to 20 years. The use of guns, other dangerous weapons, a toy gun, or even a fake bomb during a bank robbery can result in a 25-year prison term.

The above information was provided by the FBI and Clovis Police Department