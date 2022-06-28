Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies continue today and lower humidity makes it so much more comfortable through the evening hours. Expect temperatures to drop into at least the lower 70s overnight, but some places should once again see the upper 60s by sunrise Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday. It will be hot but not quite as humid. A very slight chance for a few isolated showers will be back in the forecast, mainly for far southeastern counties of East Texas. That chance for rain will begin to increase and become more likely by Friday and Saturday with scattered thunderstorms around all of East Texas. This will all be thanks to some tropical moisture moving in by the end of the work week.

