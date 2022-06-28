Boy, 5, with signs of traumatic injuries found dead, Dallas Police say

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a 5-year-old boy found dead inside a home Monday had signs of trauma.

The boy was found at about 11: 25 a.m. inside a residence in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street on June 27,

Dallas police responded to reports of an injured child and found the boy dead. “The preliminary investigation shows that the child has signs of trauma,” police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit will be leading the investigation.

Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning.

This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 115651-2022.

