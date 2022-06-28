Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas.

The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
police lights
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Smith, Wood counties
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event

Latest News

Chapel Hill High School honors band advances to state competition
Chapel Hill High School honors band advances to state competition
“It took one second. It’s all it took,” Standifer said. “I’d been dealing with it for a year...
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations
“The new constitutional carry does not cover anyone who is intoxicated. You cannot carry a gun...
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone