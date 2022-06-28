Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina Youth Soccer Association looking for new fields after Lufkin ends agreement

Kit McConnico Park
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There will be no fall soccer season for the Angelina Youth Soccer Association after the city of Lufkin notified the group they were ending their park user agreement.

League Administrator Jill Ray claims a letter was sent to the group a week before the AYSA was set to open up fall registration.

“When we saw the park board in February we thought we were good to go,” Ray said. “We put in a park use agreement for the spring and then put in a park use agreement for the summer. Out of the blue on June 10 we got a letter in the mail that said we would no longer have a park use agreement after August 15.”

The letter stated that the city of Lufkin would be providing a youth soccer opportunity.

Ray said the group would still be willing to work with the city but is also looking at other scenarios for future spring and fall seasons.

“We have never entertained the idea of playing somewhere else,” Ray said. “Kit McConnico has been our home.”

The league has seen a big growth in the past four years. According to Ray the league has surpassed over 750 participants each year over that time. The youth range from 4 years-old to 16 years-old.

“We are open to the idea of purchasing land, we are open to any of the surrounding communities,” Ray said. “Anything we can do e want these kids out here playing.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

