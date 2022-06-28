Adrian Peterson set to box Le’Veon Bell next month in Los Angeles

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Adrian Peterson is set to take on Le’Veon Bell next month in a boxing match according to multiple national publications.

The news was first reported by TMZ sports but later confirmed by several boxing news outlets and ESPN. This would be the first boxing match for the Palestine native, but it is considered an exhibition and not a professional fight.

According to ESPN the bout will be on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. It is set for July 30 in Los Angeles.

