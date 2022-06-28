Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

30 cats, including kittens, rescued from feces-filled home, report says

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in Pocahontas County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A nonprofit animal shelter in Iowa rescued multiple cats living in filthy and unhealthy conditions this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in Pocahontas County.

KCRG reports the animals were found in a hot, filthy house without food or water. The home also did not have electricity during a time when temperatures were in the 80s and 90s.

Representatives with the nonprofit said the smell of urine hit its team immediately when they arrived. They reported finding feces, urine and trash covering the floors and countertops within the home.

“Many of the cats and kittens were thin with ear infections, fleas and skin infections,” the organization shared in a news release. “The two mother cats were nursing litters of kittens, and they would not have survived much longer in the heat and filth without food or water.”

The nonprofit said an investigation continues with the animals receiving medical care.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Coffee City is at risk of closing down city operations
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations

Latest News

Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping
Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action