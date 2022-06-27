Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial delayed for Anderson County woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes

Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The trial date for woman accused of attempting to fake her child’s diabetes diagnosis by injecting them with insulin has been pushed back.

Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones was originally slated to go to trial in late August. However, due to a backlog of cases ahead of hers, Rupp-Jones’ trial has been delayed to September 26-27.

According to an affidavit, a doctor said that because Rupp-Jones was a nurse, she had access to fast-acting insulin and glucagon, which allowed her to raise and lower her daughter’s insulin level.

Rupp-Jones was arrested in June 2019 on an injury to a child charge from Tarrant County. She was later indicted by an Anderson County grand jury on five criminal charges. She was charged with two counts of injury to a child with the intention of bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of exploitation of a child.

