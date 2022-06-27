People gather on Tyler square for second day of Roe v. Wade protests

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, people began gathering on the square in downtown Tyler.

The event was in protest of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Around 100 people, mostly women, showed up to make their voices heard beginning at around 5 p.m. More women were seen coming toward the square to join in, carrying signs as the evening wore on.

This protest joins many others across the country, including another one that occurred on the square on Sunday.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.