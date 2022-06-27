Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
People gather on Tyler square for second day of Roe v. Wade protests

The crowd of mostly women carried signs during the peaceful protest.
The crowd of mostly women carried signs during the peaceful protest.(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, people began gathering on the square in downtown Tyler.

The event was in protest of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Around 100 people, mostly women, showed up to make their voices heard beginning at around 5 p.m. More women were seen coming toward the square to join in, carrying signs as the evening wore on.

This protest joins many others across the country, including another one that occurred on the square on Sunday.

