Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

NTSB investigating Central Texas plane crash that killed 2

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people.

Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of San Antonio.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne told KENS 5 that two people aboard the plane were killed.

Their names were not immediately released by authorities. But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman. Their bodies were taken to Travis County for an autopsy.

The plane crash caused a small brush fire that burned a few acres near a high school. The Kerrville Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.

Officials were still trying to determine a cause for the plane crash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed on CR 4114 in Pittsburg Monday night
The Vernon Police Department said Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, a patient held on murder charges...
Austin man acquitted in father’s murder by reason of insanity escapes from state hospital
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Chapel Hill High School honors band advances to state competition
Chapel Hill High School honors band advances to state competition