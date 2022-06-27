Multiple fire departments battle 100-acre grass fire in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Van Zandt County-area fire departments battled a 100-acre grass fire Sunday.

According to a post on the South Van Zandt Fire Department Facebook page, SVZFD firefighters were dispatched to several calls in less than an hour Sunday.

“Thank you, is all we can say to our neighboring fire departments for the help today,” the Facebook post stated. “South Van Zandt Fire Department was dispatched to several calls in less than an hour’s time today, and this fire was one of them. Needless to say, we were overwhelmed and needed help.”

In the Facebook post, Chief Gregg Beverly said fire crews faced extreme heat, dry weather conditions, overheating trucks, and no water supply.

“We rely on our training in times like this, and the crews did an outstanding job,” Beverly said in the Facebook post.

Ben Wheeler Fire & Rescue was one of the fire departments that helped fight the fire. A post on the Ben Wheeler Fire & Rescue page said the fire burned 100-plus acres, and it took about seven hours for fire crews to contain it.

“It was a long, hard day in this heat,” the BWFR Facebook post stated. “But we are honored to support our fellow fire departments when they need us!”

The SVZFD Facebook post urged people to always have a backup plan when burning trash or popping fireworks in the next few weeks.

“Proud of our fire crews,” Beverly said in the Facebook post.

