Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today, with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for a few showers/thundershowers today, those chances highest during the afternoon hours. We could again see some activity on radar tomorrow, mainly related to sea breeze like activity in Deep East Texas, and highs for Tuesday will again be in the low 90s.

By Wednesday, we’re back to the mid 90s, but rain sticks around in the forecast. Actually, rain stays in the forecast for the entire seven-day period - quite the change from last week. The highest rain chances this week will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Through the same period, we’ll keep highs in the low to mid 90s, much closer to normal than we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. For now, it looks like we’ll hold off on adding any triple digit days to the totals this week. Hopefully enjoying the cooler temps and rain/rain chances, have a great Monday.

