Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is making his first court appearance tomorrow for an illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle.

An indictment shows that Bluford Lewis Clary is facing charges for conducting, financing, managing and supervising the illegal gambling business known as “Red Room Gambling Room.”

Five or more people were part of this with the business making more than $2,000 a day.

On Jan. 26, 2021, about $627,000 was seized in Pampa, Childress, Memphis, Muelshoe, Quanah, and Piedmont, Okla.

That same day, 101 mother boards from slot machines, 37 SD cards and 13 hard drives were seized.

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about January 2021.

