Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in armed robbery

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery occurred in the Hallsville area. They said the incident occurred outside the city limits, but the suspect fled on foot along railroad tracks into the city limits.

The suspect was last seen near the Hallsville Sewer Plant on foot. The suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5ft 8, wearing a tan shirt and dark-colored pants.

The sheriff’s office said if you see the suspect, do not approach him as he was last seen armed. If you see him, call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4020 or call 911

