Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are at the scene of a fire at a used car dealership in Tyler.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Finley, the call came in just after 3 p.m. from Cuvelier Used Cars located in the 1600 block of W. Erwin.

Finley said crews are responding to a vehicle on fire inside the shop at the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and are now working on ventilating the building.

