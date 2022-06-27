Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are at the scene of a fire at a used car dealership in Tyler.
According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Finley, the call came in just after 3 p.m. from Cuvelier Used Cars located in the 1600 block of W. Erwin.
Finley said crews are responding to a vehicle on fire inside the shop at the building.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and are now working on ventilating the building.
