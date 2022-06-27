Family releases butterflies in memory of Tyler woman killed in shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “We weren’t prepared for this.”

These are the words of Chalandra Harris who lost her sister when they went out to a daiquiri shop on June 25, 2021, to celebrate the end of a family member’s chemo treatment in Tyler.

That night Harris had no idea that was the last time she would see her sister.

Today her family and friends gathered at Tylsha Brown’s resting place to celebrate Brown’s life and legacy.

“It’s a special moment it really is. I mean, you look around, and you can tell the impact that she had on everybody’s lives. She was just a special soul,” Harris said.

Not only was the family remembering the anniversary of her death, but they were also celebrating Tylsha’s birthday.

A mother, sister, friend, and loved one had been taken too soon. Carla Christian befriended Brown for 30 years and said she felt like she was her adopted sister.

“We wanna call her every day,” Christian said. “We wanna talk to her. We wanna just tell her all of our problems, so she can tell us off and talk bad to us.”

Christian said its extremely hard to turn the next page knowing she wont be in the chapter.

“It’s just hard just knowing that she’s no longer here for us to talk to,” Christian said.

Brown may be gone, but she leaves behind a loving family that will honor her forever.

