Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue as temperatures drop into the 80s this evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 70s with light northeasterly winds and by sunrise, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. Temperatures will be very close to normal, or average, for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s. A weak tropical disturbance right along the coast could help rain chances to sneak back into the forecast midweek into the weekend. Any activity would be very hit or miss, with best chances being in souther counties. However, even a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will help keep temperatures much closer to average this week than what was forecast last week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.