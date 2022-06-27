Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews extinguish fire at home on Cheyenne Trail in Henderson County

Damage to home after fire on Cheyenne Trail
Damage to home after fire on Cheyenne Trail((Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at a home in Henderson County Sunday.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, they were originally alerted for a grass fire on Forgotten lane. The call was quickly updated to multiple structures on fire.

PSFR Engine 1 arrived to find two sheds on fire and one two story house on fire on Cheyenne Trail. The engine crew made an interior attack up the stairs to the second floor. Follow on crews assisted with making sure there was complete extinguishment and helped open up looking for any fire extension.

There were no injuries and the American Red Cross arrived to help provide assistance to the residents. Local neighbors were also working to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.

