Tyler man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident on North Moore Street Saturday night that left one person dead and one person injured.

Larry Donnell Taylor, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond amount has been set at $1.15 million.

According to Andrew Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting incident occurred in the 1700 block of N. Moore Street at about 9 p.m. Saturday. When Tyler PD officers responded to the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, a press release stated.

The victims have been identified as Cameron Price, 25, and Jabraylon Franklin, 24, both of Tyler, the press release stated. Both men were taken to local hospitals.

Franklin died as a result of his injuries, and his family has been notified, the press release stated. Price is in critical condition at this time.

Judge Reeve Jackson with the 11th Judicial District Court issued arrest warrants for Taylor on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Taylor turned himself in to the Tyler Police Department, and he was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday.

