Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and tomorrow. Temperatures finally below 100 degrees!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was another hot day as highs hit 100 degrees or hotter once again this afternoon. Thankfully, our days of 100+ degree weather are done for now as a slow-moving cold front is currently creeping south through East Texas. Scattered showers and isolated showers will be possible this evening and overnight, as well as throughout the first half of the day on Monday, mainly for areas south of I-20. It does not look like this will be a widespread rain event, but we’ll take whatever drops we can get at this point. The main benefit from this front is of course the drop in temperatures over the next several days. Temps will drop into the lower 70s by Monday morning and highs will trend warm but not too hot in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully it looks like East Texas will stay away from the 100-degree mark for most of next week with highs staying close to the middle 90s through next Saturday. Scattered chances for afternoon showers and isolated storms look to stick around for most of next week, so keep the umbrella handy and do your favorite rain dance. You just might get lucky!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
police lights
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Smith, Wood counties
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot again tomorrow. Cold front arrives tomorrow taking our 100 degree heat away!
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips