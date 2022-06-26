Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was another hot day as highs hit 100 degrees or hotter once again this afternoon. Thankfully, our days of 100+ degree weather are done for now as a slow-moving cold front is currently creeping south through East Texas. Scattered showers and isolated showers will be possible this evening and overnight, as well as throughout the first half of the day on Monday, mainly for areas south of I-20. It does not look like this will be a widespread rain event, but we’ll take whatever drops we can get at this point. The main benefit from this front is of course the drop in temperatures over the next several days. Temps will drop into the lower 70s by Monday morning and highs will trend warm but not too hot in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully it looks like East Texas will stay away from the 100-degree mark for most of next week with highs staying close to the middle 90s through next Saturday. Scattered chances for afternoon showers and isolated storms look to stick around for most of next week, so keep the umbrella handy and do your favorite rain dance. You just might get lucky!

