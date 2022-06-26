Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Robotics teams from around the world compete at Texas A&M University

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to see Aggies compete against some of the world’s best competition, Texas A&M Robomasters has you covered. The organization kicked off its annual international Robomasters competition, and some of the best in robotics made their way to College Station.

Fifteen teams arrived in Aggieland to showcase their skills including teams from Italy and Canada. Robomasters is a competition in which collegiate teams compete head to head with robots that shoot high-speed projectiles at each other.

The event is being held in the Memorial Student Center and features one vs. one, three vs. three and kids competitions. Robomasters member Dominic Paone thinks even if you don’t know anything about robots, you will still have a good time.

“It’s a spectator sport. You don’t really know much about the robots in order to understand what’s going on. You can very easily see on the screens damage being done and first-person views. It’s just like watching a video game,” says Paone.

The Marketing Director for Robomasters Kenzie Guillamun says she hopes spectators will learn some things and hopefully gain interest in robotics.

“This was a really good learning experience not only for engineers but operations, software, embedded, every single hardware member. I feel like we all have a learning experience and hopefully, we can do this again,” says Guillamun.

The Robomasters competition will take place until Monday, June 27. You can click here to learn more about the Texas A&M Robomasters organization. To see a full schedule of this year’s competition click here.

