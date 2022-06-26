Over 150K pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Many parents can take a deep sigh in relief because over 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrived by cargo plane Sunday morning at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, June 26, 2022.

The shipment arrived just before 7 a.m. supplying enough formula to fill 1.5 million bottles.

The increase in baby formula supply is part of “Operation Fly Formula, an initiative by President Joe Biden that begun in May to combat formula shortages.

The White House has been working to make formula more available as it has faced pressure from parents over supply and demand issues.

The Michigan plant run by Abbott is the largest domestic manufacturer of baby formula but shut down in February due to safety concerns.

The plant reopened on June 4 after the company committed to additional sanitizing and safety protocols, but closed again shortly after severe weather caused damage to the plant.

