Advertisement

How local honey can help seasonal allergies

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
(KXII) -Flowers have bloomed and for every flower, there’s a bee.

Stacy and Tim Branam of Whitesboro have more than one million bees on their land and it all started because of Stacy’s allergies.

“The pollen that naturally gets into it, as they produce the honey, helps build up your tolerance for things that might cause allergies in the area. And so I have seen a great improvement in my seasonal allergies,” says Stacy Branam.

But she’s not the only one who has turned to honey.

Todd Giesler who started beekeeping in Silo, Oklahoma says, “we had so many problems with allergies, the doctor recommended that we started using some local honey.”

“We don’t seem to have to use as much allergy medicine. I think it’s been really beneficial for us,” adds Giesler.

If you want to give honey a try to minimize your allergies, you’ll need to shop locally.

“The danger with store bought honey is that you don’t really know where that honey is coming from and even if it says Texas honey, honey that’s produced in Del Rio is not going to be local, is not going to be of any aid for you,” adds Branam.

And not all local honey will look the same, it all depends on vegetation or the season of the year.

The rule of thumb is that the lighter the honey is, the sweeter it will taste.

So you can help support your local bees all by gardening.

“Planting things that will help bees, whether it’s clover, or watching what kind of insecticide, or pesticides you’re spraying,” says Branam.

If you’re interested in shopping locally, you can find Branam’s honey at Flowers by Faith in Whitesboro or contact them directly here.

If you live in Oklahoma, you can reach Todd Giesler here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

