East Texas farmers, gardeners trying to outlast triple-digit heat to get crop yield

With little rain plus the looming possibility of water restriction and conservation, East Texas gardeners and crop growers are trying to outlast the intense 100
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With little rain plus the looming possibility of water restriction and conservation, East Texas gardeners and crop growers are trying to outlast the intense 100-degree plus temperatures to get some yield out of their crops.

Drooping leaves on plants are a sign of the intense heat, not dying. They’re just conserving moisture. But it’s the last gasp for crops. Even with frequent watering, the heat will eventually win out.

Some municipalities have already warned residents of upcoming water conservation and restrictions, such as watering allowed every other day.

Wood county gardener Jeri Holcomb is holding out hope that she can still get a harvest from what plants have managed to survive the heat.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

