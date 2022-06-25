Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson working Manning Passing Academy

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is one of 45 college quarterbacks helping at the Manning Passing Academy this weekend in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Archie Manning is the executive director of the camp. His sons Eli and Peyton who both played in the NFL work the camp as well along with their brother Cooper.

Johnson is back in Louisiana after playing for two seasons at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M after the 2021 season. In 18 game at LSU Johnson threw for 3884 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He went through spring practice this year with the Aggies and now has an idea of what it is like to work with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. “It’s tough in a good way. He’s always on the QBs. He’s pushing us to be the best we can be and I really like that a lot,” Johnson said. Johnson is battling with Haynes King and Conner Weigman for the starting quarterback job.

Texas A&M will open the 2022 season September 3 against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

