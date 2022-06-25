Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
South Spring Baptist Church host their 11th Annual Fireworks Show

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 12th annual Fireworks show at South Spring Baptist Church included face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, games, and playgrounds for family and friends to come out and enjoy.

A raffle also took place where a grill and a scooter were given away.

The event was free and open to the public with the purpose of bringing the community together. A total of about 10 vendors participated in this event.

The church has around 1,000 attendees on Sunday and puts on multiple events throughout the year.

“One of the things I love about an event like this is a lot of people aren’t comfortable coming to church. In today’s age a lot of people have been hurt by church, been hurt in church, we’ve seen scandals going on like crazy recently. To be able to bring your family to a safe place like this is really nice,” says Chris Legg, pastor of South Spring Baptist Church.

Legg says he welcomes the community to come to church on Sunday.

