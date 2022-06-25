Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County ESD 2 sending 6 firefighters to help fight Central Texas wildfires

Smith County ESD 2 is sending six firefighters and three trucks to Central Texas to help fight...
Smith County ESD 2 is sending six firefighters and three trucks to Central Texas to help fight wildfires. (Source: Smith County Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A group of six firefighters with Smith County Emergency Services District 2 is heading to Central Texas to assist with efforts to battle wildfires.

According to a post on the Smith County Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page, this is the first time that Smith County ESD 2 has sent firefighters to help battle wildfires. Six firefighters and three trucks are being sent in cooperation with Texas Intrastate Mutual Aid System Strike Team 164.

“Going on deployments like this is beneficial to our personnel in receiving hands-on experience for major wildfires,” the Facebook post stated. “This helps our firefighters in being able to operate more efficiently when responding to wildfires in our own area of operation.”

The post also said this is the first time in Smith County ESD 2′s history that the agency has had the ability to send this many firefighters.

“Make us proud, gentlemen!” the Facebook post stated.

