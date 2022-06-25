Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies today with highs yet again in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly the entire area, with only a handful of Deep East Texas counties not included. Due to this heat, we also have First Alert Weather Days in effect for today and tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will again be in the 100s with mostly sunny skies, but also a low chance for rain.

A highly anticipated cold front will move into the area as we are closing out this week and starting the next. This front will bring the best rain chances we’ve seen in some time, and also drop highs down into the low and mid 90s! Oh what a relief that will be - but I can’t help but chuckle when we’re talking about cold fronts and it still being in the 90s. Low chances for rain will stick around for Tuesday through Friday, with highs generally in the mid 90s for the second half of next week.

Overall, once we get through the weekend, the forecast will be a bit more tolerable as temperatures cool down, along with the needed chances for rain. For now, remember to stay safe in the heat, relief is coming soon! Have a great Saturday.

