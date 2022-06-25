Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot again tomorrow. Cold front arrives tomorrow taking our 100 degree heat away!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was another hot day as highs hit 100 degrees or hotter once again this afternoon. We will have one more shot at 100+ degrees tomorrow, then some MUCH needed relief moves into East Texas in the form of a weak cold front. Sunday morning will start off warm in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. Another quick warm up as highs reach into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, but then our south winds shift more from the northeast as a weak cold front moves into East Texas, bringing in slightly cooler air and a better chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Scattered rain along the front will continue overnight and throughout the day on Monday, mainly for areas south of I-20. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by Monday morning and highs will trend warm but not too hot in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully it looks like East Texas will stay away from the 100 degree mark for most of next week with highs staying close to the middle 90s through next Saturday. Scattered chances for afternoon showers and isolated storms return Wednesday through Saturday of next week.

