Mark Scirto hopes to return to weather center ‘sooner rather than later’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a few days since we updated you on the health progress of Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto following his stroke last month.

We’re happy to report Mark is doing very well. In fact, he told us yesterday, he is “beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel that would bring him back to the weather center.” He also said he thinks that can happen “sooner rather than later.” Quite a tease!

However, he wants you to know he is doing very well. He feels great and can’t wait to get back to work. We’ve told him to take his time, but we’re also a little eager to see him back here where he belongs.

Mark thanks you for all the prayers and well wishes, and if you’d like to send him a message, we have set up a special email address. Just send your message to getwellmark@kltv.com, and we’ll make sure he gets it.

