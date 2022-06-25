Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Herps Reptile Show in Longview features snakes, lizards, turtles, spiders

Things that crawl, things that creep, and things that slither, are all on display at a popular East Texas reptile show.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The twice-a-year Herps Reptile Show is going on this weekend at the exhibit hall at the Longview Fairgrounds.

Boas, pythons, chameleons, turtles, and even scorpions and tarantulas are for sale to would-be alternative pet owners.

Breeders are on hand to educate the public on how the different species are cared for as pets.

Event organizer Shawn Gray talks about how reptiles make good pets, particularly for those who have never had a pet because of allergies to fur.

