Advertisement

Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County

Source: Trinity City Manager Steven Jones
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters with Trinity Fire and Rescue and the Texas A&M Forest Service are battling a 100-acre wildfire at the Glendale Hunting Club, according to Trinity City Manager Steven Jones.

The Glendale Hunting Club is located off State Highway 94.

A post on the Groveton Volunteer Fire Department page warned people traveling on SH 94 to be on the alert for firefighting trucks and equipment.

Jones did not give any further details.

On a related note, Trinity County commissioners issued a burn ban on Tuesday, according to a Nixle alert posted on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page. All outdoor burning is prohibited.

