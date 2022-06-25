East Texans react to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that protected a woman’s right to an abortion.

East Texas activists came together in Downtown Tyler to “make their voices heard.”

“We have women of all ages from all walks of life, and we have men as well who are here who are equally concerned about equity for all and for family planning,” said Nancy Nichols, an organizer with Women’s Circle.

“Let’s be clear. This is not about abortion. This is about power,” Nichols said.

Senator Bryan Hughes called the decision, “A victory for life.”

“For the first time in 50 years, that little baby, the most innocent, the most helpless, the most deserving of protection a human can ever be ... that little baby growing inside her mother’s womb, she gets the protection of the law,” Hughes said.

East Texas Democratic Caucus Chair Shirley Layton called today a gut-wrenching day.

“Unfortunately, I think that there are a lot of people around us that are applauding that decision, so it’s a little hard to take,” Layton said.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler said today is a step in the right direction in support of all lives.

“Sometimes, the church is not understood as supporting women, but, absolutely, it’s our creed, our belief, that from conception to natural death, every man, woman, and child is, is sacred to God and that life comes from God,” Strickland said.

“The best way to have our voices heard is to vote and to vote to protect your wives, your daughters, your sisters, your granddaughters,” said Jenny Murphy-Vick, an activist with the Cherokee County Democrats.”

