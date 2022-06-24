Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Adam Hoffman
Adam Hoffman(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas on Friday, June 24, arrested Waco attorney Adam Hoffman on a warrant charging continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a warrant obtained by KWTX states.

A separate arrest affidavit claims Hoffman committed “two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child” in between April 20, 2019 and May 1, 2022.

The victim is a ten-year-old boy, the court document states, and the alleged sexual abuse was reported to authorities on May 11, 2022 when the victim told police Hoffman had been “performing sexual acts on him since he was about seven years old.”

The victim’s mother told police the victim would spend time at Hoffman’s residence in the 10400 block of T. Bury Lane in Waco.

The victim, according to the affidavit, told investigators Hoffman touched his genitals, exposed himself, and forced the victim to touch Hoffman’s genitals. Hoffman, the affidavit further claims, forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Online jail records show Hoffman was arrested on June 24. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to the State Bar of Texas, Hoffman’s principal practice location is at 425 Austin Avenue Suite 104 in Waco. That same address is listed in online records for Adam Dean Hoffman that also include the residential address in the 10400 block of T Bury.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina Brooks-Dawson
Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years
Aleigha Denise Coble
Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Raymond Jones (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man pleads guilty to federal charges after posing as war hero

Latest News

Wellness Center On Roe V Wade
Wellness Center On Roe V Wade
Roe V Wade Overturned
Roe V Wade Overturned
An investigation is underway.
Person barricaded in vehicle prompting roadblocks in Lufkin
Volunteers spent the morning building a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods at the East...
Sculpture built to bring awareness to East Texas Food Bank’s resources
Sen. Bryan Hughes reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
'This is the end of a terrible chapter' Sen. Bryan Hughes lauds Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wad